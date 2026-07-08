HRT Announces Norfolk Walk-in Interviews and Career Fairs

NORFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is hosting upcoming walk-in interviews and career fairs to learn more about a career in transit.



Walk-in interviews for bus operators will be held in Newport News and Norfolk:

July 8 from 9-11 a.m. at the Newport News Transit Center, 150 35th Street.

July 22 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center, 434 St Pauls Blvd.

In addition, upcoming career fairs in Norfolk and Hampton will provide in-person opportunities to learn more about positions that include full-and part-time bus operator trainees and full-time mechanics. The public is invited to attend any of these upcoming fairs:

July 17 (Norfolk)

Aug. 14 (Hampton and Norfolk)

Sept. 14 (Norfolk)

Oct. 16 (Norfolk)

Nov. 13 (Norfolk)

Dec. 9 (Norfolk)

Career Fairs are held each day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Norfolk sessions are held at 509 E. 18th St., Building 4. Meet in the front lobby. Hampton Fairs are at 3400 Victoria Blvd.



Career fair participants will be able to fill out an application, undergo a brief screening and get an on-the-spot interview to determine if you’re the right fit for HRT. Professional attire is recommended.



Career fairs are only for advertised positions. For a current list of job openings visit https://gohrt.com/recruitment.