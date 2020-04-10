HRT Ceases Fare Collections

(PORTSMOUTH, VA – APRIL 10, 2020) – The governing board of Hampton Roads Transit on Thursday agreed to stop collecting fares temporarily for HRT services effective Friday, April 10, 2020. Free fare service will continue until June, 10, 2020 unless modified or rescinded by the board.

The move is part of the continuing effort to limit social contact by allowing customers to forgo paying a fare, limit interaction with the operator, and avoid contact with the farebox, among the most touched objects in a transit bus.

During this period of no fare collection, HRT also is encouraging customers to board and exit at the rear of the bus, if they are able, while handicapped patrons and others requiring the bus to kneel for easy front access can still board at the front. HRT continues to encourage all residents to avoid unnecessary travel. If travel is necessary, the use of a face mask by all persons is encouraged for the safety of bus operators and other customers.

Customers with 7 or 30-day passes (activated prior to April 10, 2020) may request a

pass replacement for the days lost, as appropriate. Pass replacement will not be

provided if passes have been purchased, but not activated. Customers seeking replacement are directed to bring their activated ticket to their nearby transit center during normal business hours starting Wednesday, April 15, but no later than May 10, 2020 in order to receive their replacement.

Those customers who are unable to go to a transit center, should contact HRT

Customer Relations at 757- 222- 6100, ask for “Customer Relations” and provide the

following:

1. Type of Fare Card 2. Date of Activation 3. Expiration Date

4. Fare Card Serial # 5. Phone Number

For more information, please visit gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100. Para más información en español, por favor llame 757-222-6100. Dial 711 for TTY service provided by Virginia Relay.