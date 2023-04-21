HRT Celebrates Earth Day with Free Fares

Hampton Roads Transit will celebrate Earth Day on Friday, April 21. As part of this celebration, all HRT services — bus, 757 Express, light rail, ferry, and paratransit — will be free for the entire service day. (This fare exemption does not apply to customers using Guaranteed Ride Program services on Earth Day.) Please invite your friends, family, and neighbors to try public transit tomorrow!

HRT is also hosting community clean-up events where volunteers, businesses, and community groups are encouraged to clean and adopt an area bus stop. HRT will provide cleaning supplies. To sign up for the community clean-up, or to learn more about adopting a bus stop or shelter, visit gohrt.com/earthday.