HRT Expands Paratransit Fleet Using New Federal Funding

NORFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) has received federal funding to expand its Paratransit fleet in support of the service’s growth and performance improvements.

Under the recently passed Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026 (H.R. 7148), HRT will receive $850,000 for Paratransit vehicles in a project sponsored by U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott and supported by U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

“We are grateful for the support of Representative Scott and our entire congressional delegation, including support from the U.S. Senate,” said William E. Harrell, President and CEO. “This new funding will help us renew and grow our Paratransit fleet so we can continue to provide safe and reliable service to our customers who rely on this service to get to work, medical appointments, shopping and other destinations.”

Scott (3rd District) added: “I was proud to secure $850,000 in federal community project funding for Hampton Roads Transit to expand their paratransit fleet. This funding will ensure everyone in the region, regardless of disabilities, has access to timely and efficient transportation.”

Funding comes at a time of improvement and growth for HRT’s Paratransit services. Ridership in 2025 grew by 7 percent over 2024, serving a monthly average of 36,000 customers.

At the same time, on-time performance improved to 93.3 percent in 2025, up from 88.4 percent a year earlier, following the switch to a new operating contractor, Easton Coach.

The current fleet of 116 Paratransit vehicles includes ADA-accessible Chrysler Voyager minivans, StarCraft/Ford Cutaways and Ford Transits.

HRT’s Paratransit is a lifeline for many, helping customers with disabilities gain mobility and independence. Qualified riders say the service helps them engage in the community, visit friends and family, socialize, participate in recreational activities, attend church, and keep medical appointments.

HRT’s paratransit serves locations within three-quarters of a mile of existing fixed-route services using lift-equipped vehicles in Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. Riders must apply to qualify for paratransit transportation. Once approved, riders are eligible for free fares on HRT buses, light rail, and ferry.

Rides cost $3.50 one way, and reservations can be made from one to seven days in advance of the requested ride. Paratransit pickups are based on a 30-minute window.

To learn more about Paratransit eligibility and fares, visit gohrt.com/paratransit/.



To apply or recertify for Paratransit services, call (877) ADA-RIDE (1-877-232-7433) and request an application by mail. To apply online, please visit www.adaride.com.