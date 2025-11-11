HRT Extends OnDemand Ridesharing Through December

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is extending its OnDemand Ridesharing service in Newport News and Virginia Beach through December, following a successful pilot program. OnDemand provides an affordable transportation option for those without vehicles and in areas with limited fixed-route bus service.

Customers can book rides through the HRT OnDemand mobile app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, or by calling (757) 859-8294. Each ride costs just $2 one way, the same as other HRT services. Children 17 and under ride free with a paying adult, and free fares are also available for qualified paratransit riders and Student Freedom Pass holders.

Service is available Mondays through Fridays from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For details and zone maps, please visit www.gohrt.com/OnDemand.