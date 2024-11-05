HRT Free Fare

Effective: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 5th, Hampton Roads Transit will not collect fares for its bus, light rail, ferry, paratransit, and microtransit vehicles as a public service to the citizens in the region. The fares are being waived to give riders every opportunity to get to the polls to vote. To find out what routes service your community, visit gohrt.com/routes/. To learn where local polling stations are, visit the Virginia Department of Elections here. For more information, please visit gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100.

Election Day Free Fare