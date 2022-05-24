HRT Has Issued Service Alerts For Memorial Day Weekend and Special Events

By: City of Portsmouth

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) has various schedule changes and alerts for Portsmouth transit customers during special events including the Ujoma Festival, the Memorial Day Holiday, and the City of Portsmouth’s Memorial Day Parade. Please use the links below to access the details about route/stop changes as well as holiday hours and a weekend savings pass.

Purchase a Memorial Day Weekend Pass!

Portsmouth Umoja Festival

Portsmouth Memorial Day Parade

Memorial Day

Call Center Early Closure

