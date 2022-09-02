HRT Installs 100 Shelters and Counting

Hampton Roads Transit has installed more than 100 bus shelters since February 2021 on its current drive to improve passenger amenities and make the transit experience more comfortable, reliable, and convenient.

The agency’s goal is to have 620 stops with some form of passenger amenity – a shelter, bench, and often a combination of the two. All new shelters have solar-powered lights to improve the evening transit experience.

Weekly progress is being made with the latest shelter going up at 25th Street and Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

In October, HRT will launch the first of its planned 757 Express routes, a high-frequency network offering 15-minute service frequency during rush hours on the region’s most popular routes. It will mark the first time the Peninsula will have 15-minute service of any kind.

For more information on transit services, visit gohrt.com.