HRT Offers Free Fares on Election Day

By: City of Newport News

During the Virginia General Election Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Hampton Roads Transit will not collect fares on its bus, light rail, ferry, paratransit, and microtransit vehicles as a public service to the citizens in the region.

The fares are being waived to give riders every opportunity to get to the polls to vote. Hampton Roads Transit serves six cities in Hampton Roads. To find out what routes service your community, visit gohrt.com/routes. To learn where local polling stations are, visit the Virginia Department of Elections here.