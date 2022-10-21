HRT Offers Free Rides on Election Day

By: City of Portsmouth

Hampton Roads Transit will offer free rides on all services on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8th, as a public service. The free rides run the length of the service day on bus, light rail, ferry, paratransit, and microtransit services.

“We are offering this as a public service to the community,” said William Harrell, President, and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit. “Voting is a basic civic duty, and HRT wants to help anyone it can to reach a nearby polling station.”

For more information on transit services, visit gohrt.com.