HRT Services to Be Impacted Due to Impending Storm Elizabeth River Ferry: Temporary Suspension at 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Weather Outlook for the Hampton Roads region for Tuesday, January 9, creating impacts to service for Hampton Roads Transit (HRT).

Due to anticipated high winds, the Elizabeth River Ferry will temporarily suspend service at 9:00 AM Tuesday, until further notice. Shuttle service will be provided between the impacted ferry landings. Light rail service may be suspended due to potential flooding and winds. Customers should expect bus service delays.

The storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain and significant wind gust into the evening hours. “The safety of our patrons and operators is of our greatest concern,” said William Harrell, President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit. “We will do our best to keep service moving safely and efficiently but must also take precautions in the best interest of our customers and team members.”

HRT customers are asked to monitor Customer Alerts and the Hampton Roads Transit Facebook page for updates and further changes in service operations. Additional information regarding service alerts can also be found at https://gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100.