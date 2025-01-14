HRT Supports Local Food Banks with “Drive Out Hunger” Food Drive

Hampton Roads Transit is hosting its second annual Drive Out Hunger Food and Fund Drive on Jan.15 to benefit Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The drive, supporting National Poverty Awareness Month in January, is sponsored by HRT Cares, an employee group supporting fellow employees and community organizations.

“We are proud to host this food drive and support our local food banks,” said William E. Harrell, President and CEO at Hampton Roads Transit. “HRT cares about the community it serves, and we believe in the power of coming together to make a meaningful difference.”

Food banks typically receive fewer donations this time of year, and this initiative will help fill the gap.

“This will benefit children who rely on school meals as their primary source of nutrition during the week, ensuring they have access to food over the weekend,” said Christopher Tan, President and CEO at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to HRT for recognizing the profound impact that every donation can have on the lives of those in need.”

Last year, HRT employees donated nearly 700 meals for families in need. This year, the goal is to collect at least 1,000 meals – and the public can help.

HRT is accepting donations at two locations on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Hampton Roads Transit Administrative Building lobby, 509 E 18th St., Building 4, Norfolk.

Hampton Transit Center lobby, 2 W. Pembroke Ave., Hampton

The most needed items include: canned meat, cereal, oatmeal, pasta meals and sauces, hearty pop-top soups, condiments, kitchen essentials (cooking oil, flour, sugar, etc.), canned fruit (low sugar), canned vegetables, instant potatoes and rice, 100 percent fruit juices, canned or dry beans, healthy snacks such as granola bars, baby food and formula, and peanut butter and jelly.

About Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Since 1986, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been leading the fight against hunger by providing healthy food access, emergency relief, education, and advocacy to families in the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, and the counties of James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Surry, and York. For more information, visit www.hrfoodbank.org.

About the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

Since 1981, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has proudly provided more than 400 million meals to our neighbors in need. Serving eleven cities and counties where one in ten neighbors are food insecure, we play a vital role in the fight against hunger by collecting, storing, and distributing nutritious food. To learn more, visit https://foodbankonline.org