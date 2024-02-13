HRT to HoldRibbon-Cutting for Two New Ferries

WHAT: Hampton Roads Transit is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the arrival of Elizabeth River Ferries VI and VII. The ferries arrived in Hampton Roads late last year and will soon begin carrying passengers. ERF VI and VII will bolster HRT’s fleet ahead of a busy summer season. The two ferries were built by St. John’s Ship Building Inc., in Palatka, FL at a cost of $6.4 million for both and feature many upgrades that passengers and crew members will enjoy for decades. Join us for the celebration and be among the first to step aboard the Elizabeth River Ferry VI.

WHO: Benjamin Simms, Chief Operating Officer of Hampton Roads Transit; Mayor Kenny Alexander, Norfolk; Mayor Shannon Glover, Portsmouth; and David Jordan, Owner/Operator, Norfolk by Boat are the guest speakers.

WHEN: Friday, February 16, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Waterside Ferry Dock, 333 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510