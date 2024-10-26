HRT to Implement Fall Schedule Changes on 24 Bus Routes

Effective Sunday, October 27th, Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) will implement annual fall schedule changes on 24 bus routes aimed to improve connections and boost on-time performance.

In Portsmouth, Route 43 is being eliminated due to low ridership, and portions of the old route 43 will now be served by realigned Routes 47 and 50 providing service to Park View and Walmart at Bart Street and Fredrick Boulevard. Service on Route 57 is discontinued on Airline Boulevard between Victory Boulevard and Quailshire Lane, replaced by the realigned Route 44. Route 57 will continue to provide service between Victory Crossing and Robert Hall Boulevard in Chesapeake. Also in Portsmouth, Route 41 is realigned, with Route 45 and Route 50 covering some of the service. The weekday hours will expand on Route 41 from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and on Saturday until 9 p.m.

A full list of all service changes can be found at: https://gohrt.com/alert/october-2024-service-changes/.

To help plan your trip, visit https://gohrt.com/routes or call (757) 222-6100.