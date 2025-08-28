HRT to Operate on Modified Labor Day Schedule

On Monday, Sept. 1, in observance of Labor Day, Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) bus, light rail, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express, ridesharing services, and paratransit will operate on a Saturday schedule. The ferry will switch to its winter schedule.

Labor Day will also be the final day this year that the VB Wave trolley operates on its full schedule. Beginning Sept. 2, it will transition to post-summer service and continue running through Sept. 28.

Transit center information booths and public access to all administrative facilities—including ID badge services and lost and found—will be closed. The Customer Service Call Center will be available from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.