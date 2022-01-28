HRT to Suspend Transit Service on Saturday Citing Snow, High Winds and Deepening Cold

NORFOLK – Hampton Roads Transit will suspend service Saturday, January 29, in anticipation of the latest winter storm conditions that call for snow, high winds and deepening cold that will make travel and outdoor activity hazardous.



HRT will evaluate conditions in the field on Saturday morning to determine if Sunday service is feasible.



The suspension of service for Saturday means no bus, light rail, paratransit or ferry service will be provided. HRT will conclude service on Friday in the regular fashion. Weather conditions are not expected to affect Friday service.



“The safety of our customers and personnel is of paramount importance to us,” said William Harrell, President and CEO of HRT.



The agency’s Customer Service Call Center will be closed Saturday.



The National Weather Service is forecasting gale conditions in Southeastern Virginia this weekend with wind gusts at about 40-50 miles per hour at the coast. Precipitation will start off as light rain before transitioning to heavy snow through Saturday afternoon. The snow and wind combined will result in blowing, drifting snow along the coast.



Widespread, single-digit wind chill values are expected Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Some values may drop to zero for portions of Virginia and the Maryland Eastern Shore, the service has said.



For more information on transit services, visit gohrt.com.