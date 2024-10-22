HRT’s OnDemand Microtransit Returns to Newport News

New ridesharing service is free through Oct. 26

OnDemand microtransit, a ridesharing service from Hampton Roads Transit (HRT), returned today in Newport News and Virginia Beach, providing an affordable transportation option for those without vehicles and in areas with limited fixed-route bus service.

Following a successful trial in 2022-23, this second pilot resumes in one zone in each city through September 2025, after which the service will be evaluated.

Free introductory fares are available to all riders during the first two weeks of service. Effective Oct. 27, fares will be just $2 per person per ride, just like HRT’s other modes of transit. Kids under 17 ride free with a paying adult.

Free fares are offered for qualified paratransit riders and Student Freedom Pass holders, though anyone riding with them must pay the fare. Paratransit and Student Freedom Pass holders must register their account through the app and show a physical pass to ride free.

How it works

Customers can book on the HRT OnDemand mobile app (available in the Apple Store and on Google Play) or by calling 757- 979-2955.

A fleet of branded wheelchair-accessible Chrysler minivans are assigned to take customers from their requested origin to destination, picking up additional customers along the way who are traveling in a similar direction. When booking with the app, customers will see a map of the service area where rides are offered, including key points of interest and transit hubs.

Once a ride is entered with pickup and drop-off locations, the system will provide ride options for time and location. Customers are directed to a nearby virtual bus stop and a driver is dispatched to meet them at that location. Rides are operated solely within the zones. Customers who want to go beyond the zone are dropped off within distance of a fixed route, such as an HRT bus, for onward travel.

Customers are provided with vehicle information such as license plate number, driver name, driver photo, and vehicle ID number, and they can track their vehicle in real-time using the app.

Service is available within 15 minutes of a customer’s request Mondays through Fridays from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Vehicles are colored white or black, with blue and green accents, and include OnDemand branding. Eight vehicles will be available in Newport News and six in Virginia Beach. HRT microtransit service is provided by an independent third-party contractor, Via.

Where to catch OnDemand

In Newport News, OnDemand ridesharing operates within a 20-square-mile zone connecting to six bus routes. Points of interest include:

City Center at Oyster Point

Newport News Transportation Center (Amtrak station)

Patrick Henry Mall

Marketplace at Tech Center

Christopher Newport University, ECPI and Strayer University

Riverside Hospital, CHKD Health & Surgery Center, Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Sentara Port Warwick

Denbigh Community Center, places of worship, grocery stores, and other points of interest.

To learn more, visit gohrt.com/OnDemand.