HU Alumna Stars in New TLC Series ‘My Feet Are Killing Me’

ORANGE COUNTY, Ca. – Hampton University alumna Dr. Ebonie Vincent is starring in a new TLC show entitled, “My Feet Are Killing Me.” Dr. Vincent is a highly trained foot and ankle surgeon in Orange County, Ca. The show follows Dr. Vincent and another doctor as they tackle everything from wart clusters and fungus, to toe amputations and foot reconstructions.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Ebonie Vincent for her success in the medical field, and for being selected for this new show. Dr. Vincent displays great character and we know that she will continue to uphold THE Standard of Excellence in all that she does,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Dr. Vincent is a graduate of Hampton University, the class of 2009. She was also a proud Lady Pirate volleyball player for all 4 years at Hampton. She started her professional career in Orange County, California at OC Podiatry. This is a well-known and established practice where Dr. Vincent was selected and welcomed to work with two other physicians in the cities of Orange and Irvine. Securing this position in this location was a dream come true, as she always hoped and prayed to return to Southern California to begin her career.

Hampton University will always serve as the foundation of her career path. She feels today that Hampton gave her a sense of being thankful for her ancestors, her family and the confidence that she could make her goals and dreams a reality of becoming a doctor. “It is a lonely road going through the higher education process after undergrad and so Hampton instilled in me things like family values, which really helped me in my post-grad experience,” Dr. Vincent said.

The values and support that she was given while attending Hampton stayed with her through this journey. The confidence to not give up and work hard is what she learned and what she executed. After graduating from Hampton, with a bachelor of science degree in biology, Dr. Vincent attended Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOPM) where she earned a STEM grant, was awarded a prestigious scholarship and a master’s degree in biomedical science.

Her higher education did not stop there. She went on to earn her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. This journey to practice medicine is not complete until a three-year residency is completed, which moved Dr. Vincent to Vineland, New Jersey, where she completed her required residency at Inspira Health Network.

All of this education and training prepared her not only for a career as a podiatrist and landed her a dream job, it further provided an opportunity beyond her imagination. She has been offered a starring role as the West Coast Podiatrist in a new TLC show, entitled “My Feet Are Killing Me.” Dr. Vincent indicates that the show is about real medical problems and the lives of people with foot pain and issues that affect their daily lives. The content of the show is not for the faint of heart. People have some very serious problems that can be helped and solved to make them live a better quality of life. She hopes overall that the concept of the show brings to light, diseases and foot problems that can be resolved for a change of life. The show will also bring a narrative of how surgeons work, how podiatrists work with teams of other medical doctors and professionals, and interact with patients and families for positive outcomes. The show will represent how surgeons care for their patients and work to make sure that listening is a value.

“My Feet Are Killing Me” premieres January 2nd on the TLC network at 10 p.m. as a nine-part medical transformation series featuring a variety of patients, including a romance novelist looking to get her sixth toe amputated; an athlete with two different sized feet; and even a man suffering from Proteus syndrome (the Elephant Man’s Disease). Check your local listings for the TLC channel in your area.

Dr. Vincent is compassionate in giving Hampton credit for her success. Without this foundation, the confidence and education she received while attending, her future would not have been possible. Today, Dr. Vincent also serves as a mentor to others and looks forward to speaking to students to encourage others to become a doctor of podiatry.