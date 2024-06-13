HU: Antoine Bethea was Inducted into the Black College Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Black College Football Hall of Fame held the induction ceremony for the 2024 Class, held on June 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Antoine Bethea from Howard University was one of the seven inductees honored in the 15th class of the BCFHOF.

Bethea was a three-year starter and played in 37 career games. He made 309 tackles, including 187 solo stops during his four-year career at Howard. Bethea racked up seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and seven interceptions as a sophomore (2003). During his time at Howard, he was a three-time All-MEAC selection, three-time Black College All-American and two-time All-American. Bethea was selected during the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts as a safety. He currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers. As a pro, Bethea has appeared in two Super Bowls, winning one with Indianapolis in 2006. He has registered 836 tackles since 2006, which leads all active defensive backs. He earned the 2012 Ed Block Courage Award. Bethea has also been an invaluable member of the community off the field by starting the Save Coverage Foundation, with the goal to help youth stay in school and receive a valuable education.

Joining Bethea was Joe “747” Adams (Tennessee State), Waymond Bryant (Tennessee State), Kevin Dent (Jackson State), Richard Huntley (Winston-Salem State), Lemar Parrish (Lincoln Univ.) and Coach Eddie Hurt (Morgan State).



