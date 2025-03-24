HU: Aviation Student Nya Bradshaw Awarded 2024 Scholars Award

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University proudly celebrates Nya Bradshaw, a standout student whose dedication to academic excellence and leadership has earned her the prestigious 2024 Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges (VFIC)/Altria Leadership Scholars Award.

The VFIC/Altria Leadership Scholars Award recognizes exceptional sophomore students in science or engineering fields who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, leadership potential, and financial need. Recipients are awarded a $10,000 scholarship for their junior and senior years.

Bradshaw, a third-year Aviation Management–Airport Administration major with a Leadership Studies minor from Alexandria, Va., was selected for her remarkable academic, social, and professional achievements. Maintaining an impressive 3.9 GPA, she has exemplified leadership through various roles, including:

President , Hampton University Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives

, Hampton University Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives Director of Community Service , Golden Key International Honour Society

, Golden Key International Honour Society Fellow , William R. Harvey Leadership Institute

, William R. Harvey Leadership Institute Team Building Committee Member, William R. Harvey Leadership Institute

Bradshaw’s nomination followed a rigorous selection process. Dr. Jarris Taylor, Director of the William R. Harvey Leadership Institute, recommended her as Hampton University’s nominee, with final approval from University President Darrell K. Williams.

“Hampton University is committed to cultivating the next generation of industry leaders, and Nya Bradshaw is a shining example of our students’ excellence,” said President Williams. “Her dedication, leadership, and academic achievements make her highly deserving of this award.”

Hampton University’s Department of Aviation continues to prepare students for dynamic careers in aviation, offering degree programs in air traffic control, airport administration, and flight education. Through rigorous training and hands-on experience, the department remains at the forefront of aviation education.