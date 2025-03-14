HU: Expands Board of Trustees with Four Visionary Leaders in Media

Hampton, Va. – Hampton University is ushering in a bold new era of leadership with the appointment of four distinguished executives to its Board of Trustees:

Pleasant Brodnax III ‘83 – Accomplished trial attorney and Hampton alumnus

– Accomplished trial attorney and Hampton alumnus Gerard “Gerry” Fasano – Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, Leidos

– Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, Leidos Rashida Jones ‘02, ‘24– Former president of MSNBC and Hampton alumna

Former president of MSNBC and Hampton alumna David B. Stith ‘80– Wall Street executive and banking industry leader and Hampton alumnus

Tasked with guiding the university’s strategic vision and long-term sustainability, the Board of Trustees plays a pivotal role in shaping policy, strengthening financial stewardship, and ensuring Hampton’s continued excellence. These new members bring unparalleled expertise in corporate leadership, technology, media influence, and economic development, reinforcing the university’s commitment to innovation, student success, and global impact.

“A great institution thrives on bold leadership and unwavering vision,” said President Darrell K. Williams. “As stewards of Hampton’s future, our Board of Trustees ensures that we remain at the forefront of excellence. With these dynamic leaders joining our ranks, we’re strengthening our foundation and charting a course for even greater impact.”

Pleasant S. Brodnax III ’83: Legal Experience, Strengthening Institutional Integrity

Pleasant S. Brodnax III ‘83, a distinguished trial attorney and legal strategist, brings his extensive federal and state litigation experience, corporate governance, and ethical compliance to the Board of Trustees of Hampton University. An accomplished advisor to clients confronting complex, high stakes matters, his leadership will play a pivotal role in solidifying the University’s institutional mission.

Brodnax has built a career representing high-profile clients, including government officials, corporate officers, and professional athletes. His accomplishments have been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, Washingtonian’s Top Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and the prestigious American College of Trial Lawyers, who invites only the top one percent of lawyers in any jurisdiction into membership. He chaired the College’s Washington, D.C. chapter for the past two years.

His service on two Virginia State Bar boards – proposing rules governing the attorney disciplinary process and conducting hearings involving serious allegations of attorney misconduct – underscores his commitment to the legal profession and ethical standards.

A proud Hampton University alumnus (with High Honors), Brodnax obtained his law degree from the College of William & Mary. As a member of the Board of Trustees, he’s now poised to strengthen the institution’s foundation and drive its mission forward.

Gerard “Gerry” Fasano: Driving Innovation in National Security, Business & Technology

A visionary leader in technology, business, and national security, Gerard Fasano serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer at Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), overseeing the company’s corporate strategy, business expansion, and customer engagement.

Previously, as EVP and President of Leidos Defense Group, Fasano led 13,000 employees and drove $4.5 billion in revenue, delivering10% year-over-year growth, a $60 billion pipeline, and $50 billion in new business awards. His expertise in strategic innovation, defense solutions, and corporate expansion will be instrumental in Hampton’s continued growth in STEM, business, and defense-related fields.

Fasano holds both aBachelor of Science and Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University.

Rashida Jones ’02, ‘24: Transforming Media, Amplifying Black Voices on the Global Stage

A trailblazer in journalism and media, Rashida Jones made history as the first Black woman to lead a major cable news network as President of MSNBC. With an extensive career at NBCUniversal, The Weather Channel, and local news networks, Jones is a pioneering force in media, communications, and leadership.

At MSNBC, she managed $800 million in annual operating cash flow, led a team of 800 employees, and drovegroundbreaking news coverage. A Hampton University graduate (Mass Media Arts ’02), Jones has also served as Chairperson of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism Advisory Board, demonstrating her commitment to the next generation of journalists.

Having recently attained her Master of Business Administration in Marketing at Hampton University in December, Jones’ expertise in storytelling, brand strategy, and media influence continues to inspire media professionals and will help elevate Hampton’s national and global presence.

David B. Stith: Strengthening Financial Strategy, Driving Economic Growth

A seasoned financial leader with Wall Street expertise, David B. Stith brings decades of experience in investment banking, capital markets, and corporate finance.

As Head of Middle Market Leveraged Finance at Bank of America Securities, Stith leads a team of professionals managing complex financial transactions ranging from $500 million to over $2 billion. Overseeing a multi-million dollar budget, he provides strategic leadership in financial structuring and economic growth initiatives.

A Hampton University alumnus and MBA graduate from Harvard Business School, Stith’s deep knowledge of financial markets, investment strategy, and economic development will fortify Hampton’s fiscal strength and long-term sustainability. He graduated from Hampton University in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Driving Bold Innovation with New Vision

With these strategic appointments, Hampton University reaffirms its commitment to academic excellence, student success and institutional advancement. The leadership of Broadnax, Fasano, Jones, and Stith will support the university’s continued efforts to expand research opportunities, enhance student experiences, and strengthen global partnerships.

“Hampton University has always been a force for progress, shaping leaders and transforming futures. With these visionary trailblazers joining our Board, we are poised to elevate our legacy and strengthen our position as the #1 Student Experience in America. The road ahead is bright, and Hampton’s impact will be felt for generations to come,” said Williams.