HU: General Xavier Brunson’s Founders Day speech inspires campus community

A 132nd Founders Day is an accolade that not many institutions can boast. However, Hampton University marked this milestone on Sunday, January 26 with a fervent keynote speech from alumnus General Xavier T. Brunson ‘90 followed by a reception that celebrated the re-grand opening of the Hampton University Museum. The museum boasts of its own accolades as both the oldest museum in the Commonwealth, and the oldest African American museum in the nation.

A Historic and Commemorative Day of Legacy and Leadership

The Founders Day program began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the grave of the University’s founder General Samuel Chapman Armstrong. This annual commemoration of General Armstrong is a tribute to the social change and determination that Armstrong championed when the school began for African Americans in 1868.

One relative of Armstrong, Arthur Howe III (great grandson), reflected on the legacy of his ancestor and his unwavering pursuit of equality for all mankind.

“My great grandfather believed in service to others and humanity,” said Howe. “His views were abnormal during his time, but he truly embraced the next person and was a champion of equal rights. As a missionary, these views were a way of life for him.”

While volunteering to command African American troops during the Civil War, Armstrong began teaching the men as pupils. As an educator, he went on to become the first principal of the normal school for Black American and later Indigenous American pupils in Virginia which later became Hampton University. For over 100 years, the University has expanded to become one of the top historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the nation.

Let your Lives do the Singing

Hamptonians of all generations know and love the line in the University’s alma mater that rings ‘O Hampton, we never can make thee a song, except as our lives do the singing.’ These lyrics, written by alumna Sarah Collins Fernandis in 1882, speak to the heart of the University’s longevity and perseverance. These lyrics also made their way to General Brunson’s awe-inspiring keynote speech.

Ending his speech with the triumphant words from the hymn, General Brunson’s life has indeed done the singing. Brunson has served as the commander of United Nations Command, ROK/US Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea since December 2024. During his tenure at Hampton, he was a member of the ROTC, the football team, as well as Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

“A part of me never really left college here,” Brunson said. “I was the first person in my family to go to college, I was commissioned as an Army officer here, my father pinned me when I made that rank right here on campus. Hampton is home to me and will always be a part of me.

In addition to his address, General Brunson took time to engage personally with the next generation of leaders. At a private brunch, he met with ROTC cadets and members of the Hampton University football team, offering advice and sharing insights on leadership, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence. His words resonated deeply with the students, leaving an indelible impression on their hearts and minds.

During the formal Founders Day program, the University’s Quarter-Century Club was also honored and several members of community including former Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, Hampton Branch NAACP Chair and Celebrate Healthcare Founder Gaylene Kanoyton, and Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Don Scott received 2025 Presidential Citizenship Awards.

America’s Oldest African American Museum Reopens to the Public

The historic Hampton University Museum has reopened after being closed for a year due to repairs. In a special reception on Sunday, January 26, after General Brunson’s keynote speech, guests were invited to enjoy the museum’s newest additions and collections.

The sprawling museum now features a display of works by Hampton University alumna and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter. Several costumes from films including Spike Lee’s Malcolm X., Lee Daniels’ the Butler, and Marvel’s Black Panther now take up residence at the museum. The exhibit highlights Carter’s transformative contributions to storytelling through costume design and her deep connection to her alma mater.

The museum also includes recently acquired Indigenous American artifacts and other items to enhance the existing exhibits and displays.

Continuing a legacy of excellence

The 132nd Founders Day celebration was a testament to the enduring legacy of Hampton University—a place where tradition meets innovation, and the past fuels the drive for a brighter future. As the university reflects on its storied history, it continues to deliver its standard of excellence across all aspects of the institution while continuing to provide the #1 student experience in America.

“Founders Day is a time to reflect on the perseverance of the past and the promise of tomorrow,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. “It’s a brand-new day at our Home by the Sea, and our university remains strong and resilient. In all of its endeavors, Hampton is leading the next generation of graduates towards excellence.”