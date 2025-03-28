HU: Google Director Rachel Spivey ‘09 to Speak at Annual Honors Day

Hampton, VA – Hampton University is set to host its highly anticipated Honors Day on April 6 at 1:30 p.m., celebrating the academic achievements and outstanding accomplishments of its students. This year’s event – which is free and open to the public – will be held in Ogden Hall and feature a keynote address by distinguished Hampton University alumna Rachel Spivey ‘09, a leader in the technology sector and the Director of Minority Serving Institution Strategy at Google.

Honors Day is a cherished tradition at Hampton University, recognizing students for their exceptional academic performance, leadership, and contributions to the University community. The event will bring together students, faculty, and staff for a day of inspiration, reflection, and celebration of Hampton’s commitment to academic excellence and community service.

Spivey’s career is grounded in expanding access and community advocacy and she has made significant strides in the tech industry during her 15 years at Google. She’s recognized for her innovative leadership and the important role she has played in building the next generation of tech leaders. Prior to her current role, Spivey led Google’s Stay and Thrive Strategy, where she pioneered employee retention and progression initiatives. Her innovative approach to talent retention has been featured by a Harvard Business Review podcast on the essentials of retaining talent and an accompanying article on important management strategies for the future.

Spivey has also served as an Internal Community Advocate, bridging communication between Google’s Black and Hispanic Employee Resource Groups.

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome Rachel Spivey back to Hampton University as our keynote speaker for Honors Day,” said President Darrell K. Williams. “Rachel’s success in the tech industry, coupled with her commitment to creating opportunities for underrepresented communities, embodies the values and spirit of Hampton University. Her words and career journey will undoubtedly inspire our students to continue striving for greatness and reaching for their highest potential.”

Honors Day will include the presentation of academic awards, recognition of outstanding student achievements, and a celebratory atmosphere filled with excitement and pride. Students from various disciplines will be honored for their exceptional accomplishments both in and out of the classroom, showcasing the well-rounded and diverse talents that define Hampton University’s student body.

“Being able to return to my alma mater and share my journey with the next generation of leaders is an incredible honor,” said Spivey. “Hampton University shaped who I am today, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to a community that gave me so much. I hope my story can inspire others to pursue their dreams fearlessly.”