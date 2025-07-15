HU: Grad Student Uses Her Voice to Help Children Find Theirs

Bailee Poore took her speech-language therapy experience abroad—one sound, one smile, one breakthrough at a time.

For Bailee Poore, a second-year graduate student in Hampton University’s Communication Sciences and Disorders program, the classroom recently stretched far beyond the buildings of her “Home by the Sea.” This summer, her learning came with ocean breezes, turquoise waves, and the voices of young children in need.

“Bailee Poore exemplifies the kind of scholar-practitioner we strive to develop at Hampton University,” said Dr. Scott Challener, Dean of the Graduate College. “Her work in Turks and Caicos reflects not only clinical excellence, but a deep sense of empathy, cultural responsiveness, and servant leadership. She’s turning her education into meaningful impact—and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Bailee was one of the select students who participated in the department’s annual study abroad initiative to the Turks and Caicos Islands, where she spent weeks providing direct speech and language services to children in underserved communities. Now in its second year, the program blends clinical training with cultural immersion, equipping students to be both competent therapists and compassionate global citizens.

“It was more than just a practicum,” Bailee said. “It was a purpose-driven journey.”

Her caseload was as diverse as it was rewarding. From preschoolers mastering their first sounds to neurodivergent children navigating complex cognitive profiles, Bailee led speech-language assessments and created individualized therapy sessions tailored to each child’s needs. She worked with children diagnosed with articulation disorders, autism spectrum disorder, and expressive and receptive language challenges—each bringing a unique voice, and story, to the table.

“Every child had their own rhythm,” Bailee shared. “Some responded to music, others to visuals or touch. The key was listening deeply—sometimes to what wasn’t said—and finding a way in.”

But her impact didn’t stop with the children. She forged meaningful relationships with parents and caregivers, hosting sessions that focused on family involvement, language modeling, and empowering adults to reinforce therapy at home.

“One of the most powerful moments was watching a parent light up after learning a simple technique to help their child,” she said. “That kind of connection sticks with you.”

Bailee’s time abroad sharpened her clinical instincts, but more importantly, it cultivated cultural humility and adaptability—skills essential for any speech-language pathologist. She learned to work in nontraditional spaces, navigate cross-cultural nuances, and advocate for inclusion through the universal human need to be heard.

“I went to Turks and Caicos to help children find their voices,” Bailee said, “but in many ways, I found mine too.”

Back at Hampton, she reflects with gratitude—for the families she served, the community that embraced her, and the faculty who made the journey possible.

“Hampton University poured into us—academically, emotionally, and globally,” she said. “This experience didn’t just make me a better clinician. It made me a more empathetic person. I’ll carry it with me wherever I go.”

Bailee Poore is proof that when passion meets purpose—and when education dares to reach across oceans—remarkable things happen.

And sometimes, those remarkable things sound like a child finally saying their first word.