HU: Honoring the Bold, Trailblazing Women Who Paved the Way

HAMPTON, VA – This Women’s History Month, Hampton University kicks off A Hampton Woman, a powerful series that honors the bold women whose strength, resilience, and vision have shaped history, leadership, and the very spirit of Hampton. In this first installment, we spotlight iconic figures of the past like Susan La Flesche Picotte, Mary Jackson, Robi Reed, and Laurel Tucker Duplessis—each of whom has left an indelible mark on the world and continues to inspire the next generation of change-makers.

Susan La Flesche Picotte: A Trailblazing Leader in Medicine and Advocacy

Susan La Flesche Picotte wasthe first Indigenous American woman to graduate from Hampton University. A member of the Omaha Tribe, she made history in 1886 before becoming the first Indigenous American woman to earn a medical degree in the United States. Devoting her life to healthcare and public health advocacy for the Omaha people, she shattered barriers and paved the way for future generations. Dr. Picotte’s trailblazing spirit continues to inspire, embodying the power of perseverance and service.

Mary Jackson: Engineering the Path for Future Innovators

Mary Jackson, a trailblazing Hampton University alumna, broke barriers as NASA’s first Black female engineer. Her work in aerodynamics and engineering helped launch the U.S. space program into new frontiers. Jackson’s legacy is a beacon for Hampton’s current students, especially those in STEM, proving that no ceiling is too high for those determined to reach the stars. Jackson’s journey from Hampton to NASA is a living testament to the transformative power of education, perseverance, and vision.

Robi Reed: Pioneering Excellence in Entertainment

Emmy Award-winning casting director Robi Reed, a proud Hampton University alumna, has shaped the landscape of film and television with her keen eye for talent. From iconic films like Love Jones to groundbreaking series such as The Best Man: The Final Chapters, her work has elevated diverse storytelling in Hollywood. As a trailblazer in the industry, Reed’s impact extends beyond the screen, mentoring the next generation and championing authentic representation. Her legacy reflects Hampton’s tradition of excellence, leadership, and cultural influence.

Laurel Tucker Duplessis: Empowering the Next Generation of Creatives

Laurel Tucker Duplessis was a fearless advocate for women in the arts and alumna of Hamption University. Duplessis was an artist, teacher, and museum curator based in Hampton, Virginia. Her work was influenced by her travels to Africa, the Caribbean, Mexico, and South America. She exhibited in many national and international venues, including the New Orleans World’s Fair, the Hampton University Museum, the Schomburg Center (Black New York Artists of the 20th Century), Kirby Gallery, Barbados, and Stella Jones Gallery to name a few. Her legacy of empowering young people continues to shape Hampton University’s next generation of artists and creators, inspiring students to use their creativity and self-expression to impact others. The Museum’s gift shop is named in her honor.

A Hampton Woman is more than a celebration—it’s a call to action for the women of today to honor the legacies of those who came before them, and to create their own legacies for tomorrow. This series reminds us that the trailblazing women who shaped history have paved the way for future leaders, innovators, and change-makers, and their stories will continue to inspire Hampton University students to dream big, aim high, and push the boundaries of what’s possible.