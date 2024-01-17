HU Psychology Department to Host Inaugural Black Decolonial Psychology Conference, Jan. 26-27

Hampton Va. – The Hampton University Department of Psychology is proud to announce its Inaugural Black Decolonial Psychology Conference, “Decolonizing, Liberating and Healing the Black Pyche-Soul,” January 26-27. The conference is open to the public.

This groundbreaking event aims to foster meaningful discussions, research, and in-vivo exploration within the realm of decolonial psychology, specifically centered around the experiences and perspectives of the Black community.

“We are excited to host the first Black Decolonial Psychology Conference, providing a platform for scholars, practitioners, and students to come together and explore innovative approaches to understanding and addressing mental health within the Black community,” said O’Shan Gadsden, Ph.D., chair, HU Department of Psychology.

The two-day conference kicks off with a meet and greet, followed by an interactive workshop facilitated by Steven D. Kniffley, PsyD, senior associate dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

Other presenters include: Shena Young, PsyD, licensed psychologist, Yoruba healer-practitioner and embodied trauma expert; luncheon keynote speaker Ivory I. Toldson, Ph.D, national director of Education, Innovation and Research of the NAACP; Brianna Moore, PsyD, director, Forensic Services, Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation and a host of renowned scholars, and experts in the field of psychology, providing insights into the importance of decolonial-black centered approaches to understanding mental health, identity, and societal dynamics.

Attendees can expect engaging panel discussions, research presentations, and interactive workshops that delve into the intersectionality of Black experiences and psychology.

This inclusive gathering welcomes researchers, psychologists, students, and professionals passionate about advancing the understanding of psychology through a decolonial lens.

Registration is now open at Eventbrite.com.

“The HU Department of Psychology looks forward to fostering a dynamic and impactful dialogue and space of reflection that contributes to the advancement of decolonial psychology and healing,” said Gadsden.