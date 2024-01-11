HU School of Science Marks 70th Anniversary of Pioneering Achievement in Speech Pathology and Audiology

Graduating More African Americans Speech Pathologists and Audiologists than Any Other Program in the Country

Hampton, Va. – Hampton University School of Sciences, Department of Communicative Science and Disorders proudly announces the commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of its groundbreaking degree-granting program for African American Speech Pathologists and Audiologists, on February 2, at 6pm in the McGrew Tower Conference Center on campus. The event is open to the public.

Established in 1954, this program has stood as a beacon of excellence and inclusion, making significant strides in the field, graduating more African American audiologists and speech pathologists than any other program in the country.

“We are thrilled to mark this historic milestone in our commitment to fostering diversity and excellence in Speech Pathology and Audiology education,” said Jessica Sullivan, Ph.D, chair, Department of Communicative Sciences and Disorders. “The 70th Anniversary Celebration is a testament to the dedication of our founder, Dr Robert Screen, our faculty, the achievements of our alumni, and the lasting impact of Hampton University in shaping the future of this vital field.”

Katrina Miller, Ed.D. CCC-SLP, HU class of 1983, will serve as the keynote speaker. Miller’s commitment to communication empowerment spans more than 25 years and has improved the lives of countless patients, as well as the more than 300 novice speech-language pathologists that she has trained.

The event will bring together alumni, faculty, and esteemed guests to reflect on the program’s rich history and its impact on the profession, featuring alumni success stories, and a showcase of the program’s evolution over the years. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in discussions, network, and witness the unveiling of a special commemorative exhibit highlighting the achievements of the program.

“We invite everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey to join us in celebrating 70 years of excellence, diversity, and progress in Speech Pathology and Audiology education,” said Isi Ero-Tolliver, Ph.D., dean, School of Science. “Together, we honor the past, embrace the present, and look forward to continued milestone achievements of the Department of Communicative Science and Disorders in the future.”

To register for the event, please visit Eventbrite.com.