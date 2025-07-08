HU: Scientist Cracks Crop Mystery, Reveal Key Soybean Genes

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University is turning heads in the global agriculture scene, thanks to a high-impact discovery by Dr. Naoufal Lakhssassi, plant geneticist and professor in the Department of Biological Sciences. In a landmark study published in Nature Communications Biology (2025), Dr. Lakhssassi and collaborators at the University of Missouri and Southern Illinois University identified two novel genes that can dramatically boost soybean resistance to one of farming’s most destructive pests: the soybean cyst nematode (SCN).

This microscopic menace costs American farmers over $1.5 billion each year in crop losses. But with the discovery of GmTGA1-10 and GmSCT-10, that tide may be turning. When these genes were introduced into vulnerable soybean plants, the infestation rate dropped by more than 80%.

Why It Matters to You

You might not be a farmer, but soybeans touch your life every day—from your morning protein shake to the cooking oil in your kitchen, from your cosmetics to your car’s biofuel. When soy crops suffer, it drives up costs across food, fuel, and consumer goods. This discovery helps stabilize the supply chain and protect your wallet.

For the agricultural industry, the implications are enormous. This gives soybean breeders new genetic tools to build stronger, pest-resistant crops without heavy chemical use—making farming more sustainable, efficient, and profitable. It’s a major leap toward feeding more people with fewer resources.

“This research isn’t just about soybeans,” said Dr. Lakhssassi. “It’s about ensuring global food security, lowering input costs for farmers, and helping everyday consumers enjoy better, more affordable products.”

A Billion-Dollar Solution Rooted at Hampton

With soybeans generating over $50 billion annually in the U.S.—more than the GDP of 94 countries—protecting this crop is critical. Yet the nematode pest has evolved over time, outsmarting older forms of genetic resistance. Dr. Lakhssassi’s team used advanced gene mapping, expression profiling, and functional testing to outsmart the pest in return.

By identifying and cloning these new genes from a hardy soybean variety, the team has unlocked a new era of crop innovation—one that could shield farms across the country and the world from devastating losses.

Hampton students Nyla Howard, Zeida Wright, and Morgan Robinson (and members of Dr. Lakhssassi’s lab) had a fantastic opportunity to present their genetic/genomic research at the PAG-32 conference—the largest Ag Genomics Meeting in the world—in San Diego, California, this year. Their accepted poster presentation was a tremendous success for the university.

Where Innovation Meets Legacy

This research is rooted in Hampton University’s historic mission. Founded in 1868 as the Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute, the university has always understood that agriculture is more than crops—it’s about people, progress, and purpose. Dr. Lakhssassi’s lab carries that legacy forward, combining the power of modern genomics with Hampton’s enduring commitment to excellence.

His work touches everything from food production and human nutrition to renewable energy and environmental sustainability. It also reinforces Hampton’s leadership in research that serves the public good, at home and globally.

The Road Ahead

These genes open the door to next-generation farming practices, including marker-assisted selection, gene pyramiding, and precision genome editing. That means healthier crops, lower pesticide use, and long-term solutions to a pest that has plagued farms for decades.

“This is a breakthrough not just for science, but for every person who relies on a stable food system,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. “And it happened right here at Hampton.”