HU: Senior Erik Hamilton Takes the Stage as Michael Jackson on Broadway

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University is proud to celebrate the remarkable achievement of senior theatre major Erik Hamilton, who stars in the national tour of Broadway’s Tony Award-winning MJ the Musical. Hamilton, a gifted performer from Lorton, Va., portrays Michael Jackson during his late teens and early 20s in the highly acclaimed production, which is currently making its six-day stop at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk.

Hamilton’s journey to the Broadway stage is one of talent, perseverance, and seizing the right moment. Encouraged by his mother, he submitted an audition tape at the last minute—unaware that it would lead to his professional debut. Now 21 years old, Hamilton plays a pivotal role in MJ the Musical, which captures the artistry and genius of Michael Jackson during the creation of his legendary Dangerous Tour. In addition to his featured role, Hamilton also serves as an understudy for the lead portrayal of Jackson at age 35.

Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams expressed immense pride in Hamilton’s success.

“Erik Hamilton’s journey from our theatre program to the national Broadway stage is a testament to the excellence, discipline, and determination that define Hampton University students,” said President Williams. “His story serves as an inspiration to our entire community and reinforces the impact of a Hampton education.”

Hamilton’s remarkable ascent has not surprised those who have worked closely with him. Iris Goode-Middleton, director of student theatre and liberal studies at Hampton University, praised his artistry and dedication, balancing five online courses with a grueling seven-show-a-week performance schedule.

“When you combine exceptional talent with an unwavering work ethic, the result is excellence—and that is Erik Hamilton,” said Goode-Middleton. “From sitting in the front row at lectures to continuously refining his craft, Erik embodies the spirit of hard work and passion that we cultivate at Hampton.”

To celebrate Hamilton’s milestone, Goode-Middleton and a group of Hampton theatre students will attend the Feb. 5 performance at Chrysler Hall. The evening promises to be an unforgettable experience for students witnessing one of their own shine on a national stage.

For show dates and ticket information, visit SevenVenues.com.