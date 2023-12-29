HU to Honor Renowned Composer Roland M. Carter as the Namesake of Ogden Hall’s Stage, at 131st Founders Day, Jan. 28

Hampton, Va: Hampton University proudly announces the dedication of the stage in Robert C. Ogden Hall to the Roland M. Carter stage, in honor of his legendary service to Hampton University as an esteemed composer, conductor, musician, happening at the 131st Founder’s Day Ceremony on Sunday, January 28, 2024, 11:30am. This event is free and open to the public.

“Roland Carter’s unparalleled contributions to the world of music and his profound impact on the Hampton University community have inspired this tribute,” said HU President Darrell K. Williams. “As a distinguished composer, conductor, and educator, Carter’s legacy aligns seamlessly with Hampton’s commitment to excellence and cultural enrichment.”

Roland M. Carter is a highly acclaimed composer, conductor, and music educator. His extensive body of work includes compositions for choirs and orchestras, reflecting his passion for musical excellence and cultural preservation in a decades long career.

Carter was active with the Choir Directors and Organists Guild of the HU Ministers Conference for over four decades, having moved through the ranks of student accompanist to assistant director and director of music. Since 2011, the Conference has honored him with the presentation of The Roland M. Carter Living Legends Award annually to distinguished church musicians throughout the country.

Ogden Auditorium, built in 1918 with two thousand seats, was the largest auditorium in the area at that time. Today, Ogden Hall is considered one of the finest acoustical venues in the nation, with the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Marian Anderson and many other notable figures having graced the stage.

The dedication ceremony, commemorating Carter’s enduring influence and his indelible mark on the arts, will be a highlight of the 131st Founder’s Day festivities, in which HU Alumna Racquel Oden, of HSBC Bank USA, will serve as the keynote speaker.

Carter is the Holmberg Professor Emeritus of American Music at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he has served for 24 years. Carter served at HU, his undergraduate alma mater, for 25 years. Both appointments included stints as head, chair, and director of choirs. Carter received an honorary doctorate from Shaw University.

For media inquiries contact Sarita Scott, Office of University Relations, at 757.727.5253.