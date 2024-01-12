HU to Honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its Annual MLK Day March and Program, Jan. 15

Hampton, Va. (January 10, 2024) – The Hampton University Office of Student Activities, in conjunction with the Hampton Chapter of the NAACP and the National Pan-Hellenic Council will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. March and program on Monday, January 15 on campus. Both events are free and open to the public.

“We invite all students and members of the community to join us in honoring Dr. King,” said Calvin Harris, director, Student Involvement and Leadership.

The march will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Emancipation Oak. Rev. Dr. Jerome A. Barber, of Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple in Hampton, will offer prayer. The march will proceed from William R. Harvey Way and conclude at Ogden Hall on campus. A reception, hosted by the Gamma Iota Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will immediately follow the program at the Student Center’s Student Lounge.

Rev. Cedric D. Rouson, pastor of The Place of Change, will deliver the keynote address during the 11 a.m. program. Rev. Rouson has a passion for leadership excellence, relationship building, family empowerment and personal restoration. He serves as a preacher, teacher, coach, strategist, facilitator and mentor. Rouson received a Master of Divinity degree from Virginia Union and an undergraduate degree from Liberty University.