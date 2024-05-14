HU to Host Brown v. Board of Education Forum with VA Lawmakers

Hampton, Va. – Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams partners with Attorney General Jason Miyares, Congressman Bobby Scott, and former Gov. Bob McDonnell to host an education forum in honor of the 70th Anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education landmark Supreme Court case that ended racial segregation in public schools in America, on Thursday, May 16th, from 4:15 PM to 6:00 PM at the Hampton University Student Center. The event is free and open to the public. The Brown v. Board of Education ruling declared state laws establishing separate public schools for Black and white students to be unconstitutional, overturning the 1896 doctrine of racial segregation that was established in the U.S. Supreme Court case of Plessy v. Ferguson. The education forum will honor the Virginians who were pivotal in the Brown case and those who continue to lead efforts for educational equality. “It is a profound privilege for Hampton University to host this discussion on such a critical moment in our nation’s history,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. “Brown v. Board of Education is not just a legal landmark; it is a testament to a continuing journey towards educational equity and justice. “The moral authority of Brown dovetails with our core principles, our ongoing commitment to be a beacon of light and serve as a gateway of access to education for all. Institutions of higher education inherit the benefits and responsibility of this enduring and powerful legacy. We are reminded daily of our responsibility to uphold these values, for our university and our nation.”Because most of the plaintiffs were Virginians, the education forum will recognize the progress and challenges in educational equality and achievement since 1954 and discuss pathways for future improvement in Hampton Roads and all of Virginia.”The 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education is an opportunity to remember the courage of Virginia’s own—75% of the plaintiffs were Virginians,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Their relentless pursuit of justice, guided by legal giants like Oliver Hill and ignited by the bold spirit of Barbara Johns and the Moton students, didn’t just challenge segregation; they moved mountains. Their determination resulted in the lawsuit against Prince Edward County merging with Brown v. Board of Education, forever changing the course of Civil Rights history.“Together, we will honor their legacy at Hampton University and discuss the state of education in Virginia today.”Former Governor of Virginia and current member of Virginians for Reconciliation, Bob McDonnell, will also be present to share insights.“It is my already hope that people will learn about the landmark 1954 United States Supreme Court case that struck down the horrible “separate but equal” ruling of a previous case, and usher in a new era of growing quality and equality in public schools,” said McDonnell. “I believe people will learn the important lessons of history, understand the progress and challenges of the last 70 years in making the ruling a reality, and address the all important question of what next for all of us to educate all of our children better to keep the country, strong and united.”Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to reserve their seating at kyle@virginiansforreconciliation.com.