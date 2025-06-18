HU: Two Professors Earn ACLS Grants for Humanities Research

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University is proud to announce that two members of its faculty have been selected as recipients of the highly competitive 2025 American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) HBCU Fellowships and Grants. These awards, designed to advance humanistic scholarship and teaching at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, highlight the strength and innovation of Hampton’s academic community on a national stage.

Elevating the Power of Black Feminist Motherhood Through Literature

English professor Dr. Hannah Saltmarsh has been awarded a 2025 ACLS HBCU Faculty Fellowship to support the completion of a bold and timely book project, The Maternal Is Political: Intersectional Feminisms. This groundbreaking work explores the radical dimensions of mothering in 20th-century American literature—written by mothers themselves—through the voices of Toni Morrison, Adrienne Rich, Lucille Clifton, and others. The project foregrounds the powerful, truth-telling poetics of queer Black feminist icons Audre Lorde and June Jordan, whose writing reimagines motherhood as both creative labor and political resistance.

In Fall 2025, the project will expand to examine themes of childbirth, pregnancy loss, abortion, and reproductive justice in poetry—offering a vital contribution to ongoing national and global conversations about autonomy, care, and gendered power.

“As a mother of three, poet, and educator, I understand mothering as both a personal and political practice—one that is generative, creative, and deeply tied to the labor of care and cultural transformation,” said Dr. Saltmarsh.

“My scholarly work is informed by Black feminist and womanist thinkers like Audre Lorde and June Jordan, who reimagined mothering as an act of resistance and communal responsibility. This framing allows us to consider how care work, often marginalized, is central to our most urgent intellectual and social projects.”

In addition to a $50,000 research award, the fellowship includes a $2,500 humanities programming grant, which will be used to host a public poetry reading and workshop for Hampton students. This event will create space for reflection, healing, and expression, while connecting students to the living legacy of literary activism.

Advancing Historical Inquiry and Civic Understanding

Dr. Shu-Shan Lee, Associate Professor of Political Science and History, has also been recognized with a $10,000 ACLS HBCU Faculty Grant for his interdisciplinary research bridging global history, political theory, and civic engagement. A respected scholar and educator, Dr. Lee’s work focuses on illuminating the ways political ideologies and historical narratives shape contemporary governance and citizen participation—particularly within marginalized communities.

His funded project will deepen scholarly and public understanding of democratic development across cultural contexts, with a particular emphasis on the role of education in fostering critical citizenship. Through this support, Dr. Lee will enhance his research and classroom experience, enriching students’ awareness of the complex forces that shape policy, identity, and justice.

“I’m honored to receive the ACLS HBCU Faculty Grant. This support enables me to deepen my research on democracy and East Asian politics while bringing fresh insights into the classroom,” said Dr. Lee.

“The $10,000 research grant will fund methodological training, data collection at the Library of Congress, and conference travel to share my findings. I’m also grateful for the $2,500 campus grant, which will support guest lectures and a film event that promotes open dialogue on political ideas and global democracy. Together, these opportunities will enrich students’ learning at Hampton University and strengthen their understanding of the theory and politics of democracy.”

A Resounding Moment for Hampton’s Humanities

Together, these two fellowships mark a significant moment of scholarly distinction for Hampton University—reinforcing its position as a leading institution for rigorous, creative, and socially impactful research in the humanities.

“This is a proud moment for Hampton University,” said President Darrell K. Williams. “These fellowships reflect the brilliance of our faculty and the depth of their commitment to scholarship that matters—to literature, to justice, to history, and to the future. Hampton continues to shape the national conversation because our scholars ask the bold questions and do the transformative work.”

To learn more about the ACLS HBCU Faculty Fellowship and see the full list of 2025 recipients, visit:

https://www.acls.org/news/acls-announces-2025-acls-hbcu-faculty-fellows-and-grantees

https://www.acls.org/recent-fellows/?_fellow_year=2025&_fellow_program=652082