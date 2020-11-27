HUD Grant Funding Applications Now Open to Local Nonprofits

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk is now accepting applications from local nonprofits to receive federal grants designed to help with a range of community development needs, affordable housing, and homelessness.

This annual endeavor is a key funding source for many nonprofits doing important work helping those in need. While the amount of federal dollars available for this round of grants, which will be distributed in July 2021, has yet to be determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, it is anticipated approximately $2 million will be available for awards to nonprofits.

Applications are being accepted for the following annual U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant programs: CDBG, ESG, and HOME. Applications will be open from Monday, November 23, 2020 and must be submitted by 5:00 pm Monday, December 14, 2020.

We will publish the application materials and details on our website. https://www.norfolk.gov/hudentitlement