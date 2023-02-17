HUD Invites Local Governments to Request Thriving Communities Technical Assistance to Align Housing and Infrastructure Investments

By: HUD Public Affairs

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) opened the portal for local governments to request technical assistance for its Thriving Communities technical assistance program. This funding will help local governments ensure housing needs are considered as part of their larger infrastructure investment plans, with a focus on disadvantaged communities.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) provided historic resources to build and maintain infrastructure in communities across the country. This technical assistance will help local governments identify land for housing development near transportation projects; develop preservation and anti-displacement strategies; identify and implement reforms to reduce barriers to location-efficient housing; and improve intergovernmental coordination and support a holistic approach to housing and transportation.

“A thriving community is intentional about building and preserving affordable housing near public transportation and leveraging infrastructure investments to support its housing goals. Cities can now apply for technical assistance to help preserve affordable housing, identify opportunities for location-efficient housing, and reduce barriers to housing production,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “HUD is encouraging a holistic approach to bringing housing and transportation together with the help of local governments, transit authorities, metropolitan planning organizations, the private sector, and community-based organizations.”

“We are excited to open the portal for local governments to request technical assistance, and we look forward to helping them meet their affordable housing and transportation needs through the Thriving Communities program,” said Solomon Greene, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary within HUD’s Office of Policy Development and Research. “The teams selected to provide technical assistance have a demonstrated track record and strong expertise in supporting housing planning and development in ways that also advance equity.”

HUD is offering this technical assistance as part of the Thriving Communities Network, an interagency initiative between HUD and the Departments of Transportation, Energy, Commerce, and Agriculture, as well as the General Services Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency. HUD will provide priority to jurisdictions with populations of less than 250,000 people, as well as to those receiving certain Department of Transportation competitive funds.

Requests will be reviewed on a rolling basis, with technical assistance engagements to begin in spring 2023. For more information on the program, eligibility criteria, and to access the request form, please visit this webpage.

Abt Associates, in partnership with Alabama A&M University, EPR PC, Equitable Cities, and National Housing Trust, and ICF, in partnership with Smart Growth America, Partnership for Southern Equity, and Morgan State University, will receive the funds and provide the associated technical assistance as part of HUD’s Thriving Communities Technical Assistance program Notice of Funding Opportunity.

