Human Services Offers Safe Sleep Tips

By: City of Newport News

One of the worst nightmares a parent can experience is a traumatic event that impacts their baby’s health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 3,400 infants suffer from Sudden Infant Death/Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS/SUIDS) annually. The Newport News Department of Human Services is committed to partnering with the community to share valuable safe sleep messages. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, sibling, or caretaker, these tips can help you create a peaceful sleep environment for your little one(s).

The first and most important thing to remember about infant sleep is your ABC’s:

Alone : One of the best ways to reduce the risk is having your baby sleep alone in their crib without items, blankets, or other children

: One of the best ways to reduce the risk is having your baby sleep alone in their crib without items, blankets, or other children Back : Your little one should be placed on a firm surface on their back for every naptime and bedtime routine

: Your little one should be placed on a firm surface on their back for every naptime and bedtime routine Crib: Your child’s sleeping environment should be flat, firm, and free of all toys–yes, even the adorable stuffed ones. To make sure it’s baby approved, press your hand on the surface and then lift it up, if your hand leaves an indentation, it’s too soft.

In 2021, the city launched an “On the Safe Side” campaign to create awareness during October, which is SIDS Awareness Month. The Department of Human Services will continue to share tips on their Facebook page throughout the month. For more information on safe sleep practices, contact Newport News Human Services at 757-926-6009 or visit the Safe to Sleep webpage.