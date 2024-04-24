Human Services Pathways Center to Reopen in May

Following an extensive renovation, the Pathways Center at Birdneck Circle in Virginia Beach will reopen as an outpatient program and peer drop-in center for individuals seeking assistance with substance use services and treatment programs. The center will reopen to the community on Wednesday, May 1.

“We are delighted to reopen the doors of the Pathways Center,” said Angela Hicks, Human Services deputy director of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. “With substance use and the opioid epidemic on the rise in our community, it was critical for us to do everything in our power to continue providing services that support the residents of our city.”

The Pathways Center was previously a 16-bed crisis and substance use residential treatment facility. Since then, the service location has undergone renovation to be well-equipped to offer three best-practice service options to the community during extended hours.

Pathways to Wellness: Substance Use Disorder Intensive Outpatient Services (SA-IOP) – A highly structured clinical program designed to provide a combination of interventions: therapy, skill restoration, health literacy, etc. (Beginning Summer 2024.) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (2 sets of daytime sessions, 2 evening sessions)

– A highly structured clinical program designed to provide a combination of interventions: therapy, skill restoration, health literacy, etc. (Beginning Summer 2024.) Pathways to Hope: Specialized Outpatient Services – Individual and group therapy. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

– Individual and group therapy. Peer Drop-In Center – Communal space for those in recovery from a substance use disorder to drop in and have a place to build a support system, meet one-to-one with a peer specialist, find substance use or mental health resources, explore wellness activities, learn life skills, build hobbies and more. Monday through Friday, 5-10 p.m.

– Communal space for those in recovery from a substance use disorder to drop in and have a place to build a support system, meet one-to-one with a peer specialist, find substance use or mental health resources, explore wellness activities, learn life skills, build hobbies and more.

Human Services will host an open house from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at 409 Birdneck Circle.