Human Services to Host ﻿IMPACT 2020 School Supply Drive

Even though schools are resuming virtually this year, there are essential supplies students need to make this year a success. Newport News students and their families are invited to attend IMPACT 2020, the city’s annual back-to-school event, on Saturday, August 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brittingham-Midtown Community Center (570 McLawhorne Drive). This free event is for students in grades K-12 and is hosted by the Newport News Department of Human Services’ Youth Programs Division. Students will receive a backpack filled with school supplies and more!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be a drive-through. Families must pre-register for the event and select a time slot to arrive. To minimize traffic and wait times, guests must adhere to the time slot selected during registration.

To ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and guests, attendees must wear masks while in their vehicles during the drive-through. All adults must have their child(ren) present in the vehicle in order to receive a backpack. Supplies are limited, so be sure to register as soon as possible.

﻿Register online now! If you have questions or need additional information, contact Shavar Bland at 757-926-6472 or blandsj@nnva.gov.