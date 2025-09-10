Citizens, politicians gather at Labor Day cookout

Speakers at U.S. Representative Bobby Scott’s Annual Labor Day cookout. Photo by HRM Staff

By Angela Jones

U.S. Representative Bobby Scott hosted his annual Labor Day cookout at his family home in Newport News, VA again, this year. The event was attended by many notable Virginia politicians, community leaders, and citizens from across the state. Running for more than 40 years, the cookout gives politicians and candidates an opportunity to connect with local voters.

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, candidate for attorney general Jay Jones, and U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner were among the attendees at the much anticipated event. Virginia residents were able to shake hands and speak with past, present and future politicians in an effort to be more prepared for voting in upcoming elections.