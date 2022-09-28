Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Preparedness

By: City of Portsmouth

As states and localities along the Gulf and the Atlantic brace for Hurricane Ian, the City of Portsmouth’s Office of Emergency Management and departments are monitoring the path of Ian and the predictions from the National Hurricane Center. Portsmouth residents and businesses should monitor also and stay informed to make sure that you are ready and prepared for possible impacts to our area and specifically to your families and your properties.

Remember the 3 Keys: Make a Kit, Make a Plan, and Stay Informed.

Take the time now to secure your property, stock your emergency supply kits, gather and review your important documents, insurance policies, and plans with arrangements for family, pets, and individuals who may need extra assistance.

If you still have preparations to complete for this week or this Hurricane Season, please do not delay. To learn more about preparing your family and your property in advance of hurricane threats and other disasters, visit the Portsmouth Office of Emergency Management’s page at https://www.portsmouthva.gov/247/Emergency-Management. Also, make sure to Know Your Zone should evacuation ever become necessary due to the track and severity of a storm. Go to KnowYourZoneVA.org and enter your address.

And, as a closing reminder, please stay informed of the track and forecast and for more information and updates, tune to the local news media, your weather radio, and go to sources such as Wakefield NWS.

Here is the current situation overview for our area from NWS as of the time of this email. It is important to note that the timeline and impacts of this system could change as it moves through Florida and across the Southeast. Please visit Wakefield NWS for any updates.