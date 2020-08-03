Hurricane Isaias is a Potential Threat to the Area and Could Cause Moderate Flooding

July 31, 2020 – Local and state officials are monitoring the storm Isaias, which was upgraded to a hurricane overnight. There is still variability in the track, and residents are urged to be alert. As of Friday morning, predictions were that it would either hug the East Coast or make landfall in the Carolinas.

Hampton Roads should expect some kind of tropical system – either a tropical storm or low-grade hurricane – to arrive Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. Currently, the National Weather Service says the area could get 3 to 6 inches of rain, and moderate flooding is possible. Tropical force winds are likely along the coast and potentially parts of the Chesapeake Bay.

“Public Works is in full storm mode and we have been preparing for any effects that we may get from the storm,” said Director Jason Mitchell. “Stormwater crews to clear ditches, and will continue working through the weekend to prepare our personnel and systems and will be ready.”

In addition, “the Emergency Management department is closely monitoring the storm and communicating with the city leaders, the state, and other localities in the region,” noted Coordinator Hui-Shan Walker. There is a plan to open the Emergency Operations Center, with key operational departments and other departments coordinating in from other off site locations. Others will participate virtually so there are fewer people on-site to ensure social distancing.

Residents are reminded to keep an eye on the storm over the weekend. This far out, the track may shift.

The city’s Public Works Department is requesting that residents not place bulk trash or yard waste debris curbside beginning Saturday, August 1st. Bulk trash materials and yard waste placed curbside can cause flooding during heavy rain events and become hazardous in high winds. Normal bulk waste collections will resume following Hurricane Isaias. Contact 311 at 311@hampton.gov or 727-8311, or watch here for more information.https://www.weather.gov/