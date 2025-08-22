Events Local 

Hurricane Preparedness Information

With hurricane season underway, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is encouraging residents to take proactive steps to protect their homes and families.

Hurricane Preparation Tips:

  • Build a household emergency kit and make a plan
  • Clear debris from gutters and storm drains
  • Put trash cans in the garage or secure apartment complex dumpsters by fastening door latches
  • Remove dead tree branches to reduce the risk of falling limbs
  • Secure or bring indoors all outdoor furniture and decorations that could become projectiles in high winds
  • In garages and sheds, move pesticides and other chemicals as high off the ground as possible in case flash flooding occurs
  • Know how to report a power outage to utility providers and have that information easily accessible