Hurricane Preparedness Information
With hurricane season underway, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is encouraging residents to take proactive steps to protect their homes and families.
Hurricane Preparation Tips:
- Build a household emergency kit and make a plan
- Clear debris from gutters and storm drains
- Put trash cans in the garage or secure apartment complex dumpsters by fastening door latches
- Remove dead tree branches to reduce the risk of falling limbs
- Secure or bring indoors all outdoor furniture and decorations that could become projectiles in high winds
- In garages and sheds, move pesticides and other chemicals as high off the ground as possible in case flash flooding occurs
- Know how to report a power outage to utility providers and have that information easily accessible