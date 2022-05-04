Hurricane Preparedness: Pack A Kit

By: City of Newport News

It is important to gather the supplies you may need during a hurricane or other tropical storm. But what exactly should go into a kit? The Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s website features a Preparedness Kit Checklist. Use the checklist to build your emergency supply kit over time by adding a few items each week. The checklist also includes a list of critical paperwork that should be collected and stored in a waterproof storage container or bin. One thing some people forget is medicine; your kit should have medications for at least one week and copies of prescriptions. Don’t forget your furry family members when packing your kit. Make sure you have enough pet food to last at least three days per pet, as well as their food and water bowls. Also, your pets should have an ID tag on their collar, a leash and/or carrier. The best time to pack a kit is now before a storm threatens our region, so take an important step towards preparedness and stock your kit.