Hurricane Preparedness: Stay Informed with NN Alert

By: City of Newport News

An important part of preparedness is being aware of potential storms and disasters. To provide critical information to citizens, Newport News created NN Alert, the city’s official emergency notification system. Residents can sign up to receive emergency notifications and other time-sensitive messages in various formats, including home, mobile or business phones, email, and text messages. You pick where and how you receive the messages. Information from NN Alert comes directly from the source, such as the National Weather Service, the fire or police department, or other city departments. It’s critical information that will help you and your family remain prepared. It takes just a few moments to sign up with a user name and password. Once your account is created, you can monitor and make changes, as needed. Visit the NN Alert website to create your account today.