Hurricane Preparedness Week …and Beyond

By: Dana Woodson

With the threat of severe weather expected to begin today, this is a reminder that severe weather can happen in any month of the year and being prepared and heeding warnings will always be in season. As Hurricane Preparedness Week ends tomorrow, remember to make sure that your preparations continue as Hurricane Season begins June 1st and ends November 30th. To learn more, visit noaa.gov/hurricane-prep. (–Also, scroll to the entry below for the link to the brand new Let’s Talk, Portsmouth! segment on hurricane preparedness.)

Here are the Hurricane Preparedness Week themes for today and Saturday. Once you open the links, please explore the page to review the themes and valuable information that has been provided each day.

Friday, May 6 — Help Your Neighbor

Saturday, May 7 — Complete a Written Plan

