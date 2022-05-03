Hurricane Preparedness Week, Day 2

By: Dana Woodson

On today, which is Day 2 of Hurricane Preparedness Week, the theme is: Develop an Evacuation Plan. Click the link for more information on how to make a plan that’s just right for you and the needs of your family or business. Also, attached to this email is the The Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide which contains lots of valuable information on how to help you get and stay prepared this Hurricane Season. Remember, Know Your Zone! Your evacuation zone is based on your address and to confirm your zone, visit www.KnowYourZoneVA.org and type in your address. You will need to know your zone should there ever be an order for residents to evacuate for safety, due to impending danger from storms or other disasters. For more information and resources, go to the VDEM hurricane page.