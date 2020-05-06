Hurricane Preparedness Week: Pack A Kit

Now that you Know Your Evacuation Zone, it’s important you gather the supplies you may need during a hurricane or other tropical storm. But what exactly should go into a kit?

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management developed a handy checklist that will help you stock your kit. The checklist also includes a list of critical paperwork that should be collected and stored in a waterproof storage container or bin. One thing some people forget is medicine. Your kit should have medications for at least one week and copies of prescriptions.

Unfortunately, some supplies that should go in your kit are out of stock due to the pandemic. It may be hard to find bleach, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items. Just be patient and diligent in setting aside items as you find them. And don’t forget your furry family members when packing your kit. Make sure you have enough pet food to last at least three days per pet, as well as their food and water bowls. Also, your pets should have an ID tag on their collar, as well as a leash and/or carrier. The best time to pack a kit is now before a storm threatens our region, so take an important step towards preparedness and stock your kit.