Hurricane Preparedness Week

The 2024 NOAA Hurricane Awareness Tour





Mr. Stephen Davis, Portsmouth’s Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, was proud to represent our city at the 2024 NOAA Hurricane Awareness Tour in Norfolk today. Officials from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local emergency management offices, and FEMA Region 3 were in attendance. The aircraft and their crews were there to raise awareness of the impacts from tropical storm threats and the danger of being caught without a personal hurricane plan.

The best time to prepare for hurricanes is BEFORE hurricane season begins on June 1st. Get your disaster supplies while the shelves are stocked and get that insurance checkup early as flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period. Understand your risks from hurricanes and begin pre-season preparations around your home and property. You can use this link to get started: noaa.gov/prepare-before-hurricane-season. Also, make sure to Know Your Zone should evacuation ever become necessary due to the track and severity of a storm. Go to KnowYourZoneVA.org.

Remember the 3 Keys: Make a Kit, Make a Plan, and Stay Informed.