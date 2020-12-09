HUSOP and the HU Health Center host flu shot clinic

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton University School of Pharmacy (HUSOP) and the Hampton University Health Center hosted a free flu vaccine clinic this month for HU students, faculty and staff with valid identification and insurance. Faculty, staff and students from the HUSOP and Health Center administered the shots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 11, 2020. Facial coverings were required.

“We are proud to see that the Hampton University School of Pharmacy and our Health Center have teamed up to host a flu shot clinic right here on campus. It is so important to take care of your health, especially during the times we are living in today,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus that can infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The best way to prevent getting the flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year, which stimulates your body’s immune system to make antibodies attack the flu virus.

“It’s important to get your flu shot every year. Simply to prevent unnecessary illnesses, missed work time and missed school time. The flu season this year is especially important because the country is battling with COVID-19 and we do not need unnecessary hospitalizations due to flu,” said HUSOP Assistant Professor and Coordinator of the Flu Shot Clinic, Dr. Deborah Hudson. “The flu kills thousands of people in the U.S. every year. The very young, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions are most vulnerable, coupled with COVID makes it more important than ever from a public health perspective.”

This is the second free flu shot clinic hosted by the HUSOP and the health center this semester. During the first flu shot clinic, fifty-one participants were immunized. Since 2007, over 2,000 participants have been immunized by the Hampton University flu shot clinic.

Tips to stay healthy during flu season:

• Wash your hands with soap and water after coughing, sneezing, and opening doors. Use alcohol-based hand cleaner when you do not have soap and water.

• Cover your nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing with a tissue or in your sleeve.

• Limit the touching of your nose, eyes, and mouth when you are coughing and sneezing.

• Remain at home from school or work if you are sick and limit contact with others to avoid spreading the virus.

• Talk with your health care provider about the seasonal flu vaccine.

“I’m currently on my pharmacy rotation. I am here at the flu shot clinic to help with registration in regards to the flu clinic,” said HUSOP student, Jzalyn Green.

“With COVID and everything going on right now, it is important to have your vaccinations, especially your flu shot. I feel like it’s important to have flu clinics in the community and to make this option available for those on campus.”