I-264 Overpass at Portsmouth Boulevard Lane Closure Until April Blaine Street Road Closure Effingham Street Lane Closure

The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures that will begin next week:

· Portsmouth Boulevard at the I-264 overpass will have lane closures, one lane at-a-time, during VDOT’s painting of the bridge overpass. The lane closures will be from Monday, February 15th, through Friday, April 9th, from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

· Blaine Street between Dunkirk Street and Arthur Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. on Monday, February 15th, through Saturday, February 20th, at 5 p.m. A signed detour will be in place during sewer connection work.

· The outside southbound lane of Effingham Street will be closed between High Street and County Street from Wednesday, February 17th, until Friday, February 26th, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. This daily lane closure will be during storm drain work.

For more information, call 393-8592.

February 12, 2021

DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, February 12 to Friday, February 19

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change.



I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Alternating lane closures on I-264 East between Frederick Blvd. and Effingham St. on Tuesday, February 16; Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures on I-264 West between Effingham St. and Frederick Blvd. on Tuesday, February 16; Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 East: Alternating lane closures on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Tuesday, February 16; Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West: Alternating lane closures on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Tuesday, February 16; Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

VA 164 East: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 East from W. Norfolk Rd. to London Blvd. on Tuesday, February 16; Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

VA 164 West: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 West from London Blvd. to W. Norfolk Rd on Tuesday, February 16; Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to "Know Before You Go" and plan your trip with free tools:

• Download the 511 smartphone app

• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone















February 12, 2021





HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS





For the week of Feb. 14-20







NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.











*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*











For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.

















Bridges & Tunnels:











Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:





· Single-lane closures westbound on Feb. 16-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Single-lane closure eastbound on Feb. 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.











High Rise Bridge, I-64:





· Slow rolls on I-64, lasting less than 10 minutes, in both directions from South Military Highway (Route 13/460) to the High Rise Bridge on Feb. 19 from midnight to 4 a.m.





· A series of bridge test openings, lasting less than 20 minutes each, in both directions on Feb. 21 from 4-6 a.m.











James River Bridge, Route 17:





· Single-lane closures in both directions on Feb. 16-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.











HRBT Expansion Project:





· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.











﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):





Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):

















I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:





· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199/Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) as needed Feb. 14-18, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Lane closures under flagger control on Lakeshead Drive at the I-64 overpasses Feb. 15-19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.





· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the existing Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues. Westbound traffic on Route 199 follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.





· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143/Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.











I-64 Express Lanes, Norfolk:





· Full closure of the I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.











I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:





For a full list of on-going traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp











· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):





· Feb. 15-18 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Feb. 19 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.





· Feb. 20 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.





· Feb. 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.























